NY Regents Board Appoints Betty Rosa Interim Commissioner

The chancellor of the New York State Board of Regents will step down to take on the role of interim commissioner of the state’s Education Department.

Betty Rosa spent four years in charge of the state’s governing body for education. Her new role will more closely oversee how policy set by the Board of Regents is implemented in schools across New York.

The Board of Regents is still searching for a permanent replacement for former Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, who left the department last year.

Tension between Elia and the Regents had been building for more than a year over her plan to allow local school districts to oversee curriculum at private schools.

Several interim commissioners have come and left since July 2019, amid school closures caused by the pandemic.