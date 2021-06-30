N.Y. Islanders Hockey Team To Play Fall Preseason In Connecticut

The New York Islanders hockey team will play their home preseason games at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this fall.

The Islanders have played eight preseason games since 2003 in Bridgeport, the home of their American Hockey League affiliate that was recently renamed from Sound Tigers to Bridgeport Islanders.

New York Islanders General Manager Lou Lamoriello said the team will move into the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in the fall, but it is not expected to be ready at the start of the season.

The Islanders lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 last week, missing their shot to get into the Stanley Cup Finals.