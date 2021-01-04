N.Y. Hospitals Could Face Fines For Vaccination Delays

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says hospitals in the state will be fined if COVID-19 vaccines are not administered within the next week.

New York hospitals now have seven days to use their allocations of the vaccine, or could be fined up to $100,000. They could also be removed from future distributions, which will then be given to faster performing hospitals.

Cuomo said the vaccine is the “weapon” that will end the war against COVID, but taking personal responsibility is still important.

“How do we defeat COVID? We defeat COVID the way we have been controlling COVID for the last year. It is a function of our activity. It is the social gatherings. I understand when people say ‘how do we not socialize, we’re social beings?’ It’s about how you do it," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said limiting gatherings and taking social distancing seriously is key.

“Are you safe, are you doing as much as you can outdoors, are you wearing a mask, are you keeping windows open, are you keeping the crowds small? It’s being smart. That’s all this is. It’s a virus. We’ve all had someone in the house with a virus, you know how the virus spreads...” Cuomo said.

COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the state in three stages -- nursing homes, hospitals, and then through special projects such as field hospitals and drive thrus.