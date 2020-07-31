NY Adopts Nation's First Drinking Water Standard For 1,4-Dioxane

New York has adopted some of the most aggressive drinking water standards in the U.S. for toxic chemicals, like 1,4-Dioxane and PFOAs.

Water districts will now have to test often for the chemicals, and remove the contaminants if they exceed the new limits.

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said drinking water on Long Island is among the most contaminated in the state.

“We have five different spots just in Suffolk County alone where the community is not allowed to drink their water because of high levels of PFOA and PFOS," Esposito said. "So these standards really have a lot of meaning and a lot of protection mechanisms for the Long Island residents.”

Esposito said filtration systems to remove the chemicals can run into the hundreds of millions. The state has provided over $140 million to Long Island water districts, but she said more money will be needed.

PFOAs and 1,4-Dioxane are found in firefighting foam and many common household cleaners and personal care products.

