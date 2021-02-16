'Nothing To Be Afraid Of': Lamont Gets Vaccinated

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont received his first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Lamont had this to say as he was vaccinated: “That’s easy… nothing to be afraid of.”

The governor, who is 67, became eligible for the vaccine last week after the state’s vaccination rollout was expanded to include residents 65 and older.

He said he chose to get his shot at The First Cathedral Church in Bloomfield to highlight his administration’s effort to bring the vaccine into Black and Latinx communities by setting up mobile clinics in partnership with local churches.

“The mobile clinic will be at that church, and the minister will give you some confidence that this is the time to do it.”

Forty-seven members of the church also got vaccinated at the clinic administered by Trinity Health of New England.

Black and Latinx residents in Connecticut have among the lowest vaccination rates in the state