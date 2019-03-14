Norwich Diocese Pays $900,000 In Sex Abuse Settlement

The Roman Catholic diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, has settled for $900,000 with a former altar boy over claims he was molested by a priest.

Jonathan Roy says he was abused hundreds of times in the 1990s by a priest at the Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret, Connecticut.

“He was given alcohol and gifts and money by Father Paul Hebert and was really brainwashed by him in order for Father Hebert to commit horrific acts on him,” said Kelly Reardon, attorney for Roy.

The lawsuit says church officials knew or should have known Hebert had been accused of abuse at his previous parish. It says he was transferred so his misconduct wouldn’t become public.

Hebert died in 2010. A spokesperson for the diocese said they hope the settlement brings closure to the parties involved.