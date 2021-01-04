Norwich Business Leader Missing in West Virginia

The head of the economic development corporation in Norwich, Connecticut is missing at a national park in West Virginia.

Park rangers said Jason Vincent’s car was found at the New River Gorge National Park, according to the Day of New London.

Vincent has worked in southeast Connecticut since 2002. He’s been director of Norwich’s community development corporation since last summer, and he’s also worked as the town planning director in Stonington.

He’s also a partner in Epicure Brewing in downtown Norwich. Norwich mayor Peter Nystrom said he hopes Vincent is found.