Northeast: Coronavirus-Related Restrictions By State

Connecticut
- Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order directing Connecticut residents to "Stay Safe, Stay at Home" beginning March 23. The order mandates the closure of all nonessential business and not-for-profit entities, prohibits public community gatherings "of any size for any reason," directs people to maintain six feet of distance from others whenever possible and instructs essential businesses to implement social distancing measures. On April 10, Lamont extended all closures, distancing and safety measures through May 20.
- An April 7 executive order implements an additional set of protective measures, called "Safe Workplace Rules," for essential businesses.
- Lamont issued an executive order allowing restaurants, wineries, breweries and bars to deliver directly to homes. State statutes have been modified to suspend the delivery signature requirement.
- Lamont says the state's small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the virus may apply for "one-year, no-interest loans of up to $75,000."
- Public schools remain closed through at least May 20.
- The State of Connecticut Judicial Branch announced on April 3 that beginning April 14, all courthouses will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays "until further notice."
- Lamont issued an executive order on April 7 permitting recent graduates of medical school and "other medical profession graduates" who are not yet licensed to begin practicing. It also permits practice before licensure for mental health counselor associates and marital and family therapy associates.
- An April 10 executive order issues protections for residential renters impacted by the pandemic for the duration of the public health emergency.
- The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced on April 13 the creation of a multi-state council that will develop a regional framework for safely and gradually lifting stay-at-home orders and restoring the economy.
- The Connecticut Department of Revenue Services is extending the filing and payment deadlines for certain tax returns until July 15.
- State Supreme and Appellate courts will hear arguments remotely in April and May.
- Anyone entering the state "by any mode of transportation for any reason" is urged to self-quarantine for 14 days.
- The Connecticut Insurance Department said all fully-insured health plan members can now receive COVID-19 testing and treatment with no out-of-pocket costs.
- Lamont directed residents to wear masks or face coverings when in public, and also urged retail stores to require employees and visitors to do so.
- The state's 2020 presidential primary election has been rescheduled a second time, to August 11.
- An executive order requires the use of cloth face coverings in public "wherever close contact is unavoidable," including while using public transit and ride-sharing services, beginning April 20.
- Lamont is expanding Medicaid payments to nursing homes across the state by 15 percent, constituting $65 million to be used for coronavirus-related costs. The state Department of Public Health will make on-site visits to all 215 facilities to conduct infection control surveys.
- The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut announced that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in their states can operate for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitation protocols are upheld.
- Lamont is encouraging Connecticut residents to self-report their daily symptoms through the "How We Feel" app to anonymously provide critical public health information to the medical community.
- An initiative between Hartford HealthCare and Quest Diagnostics, announced April 21, will increase the state's testing capacity from 500 to 2,500 COVID-19 tests per day.
- A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.
- The state received a $2 million federal grant to support mental health services, which it will use to launch the Connecticut COVID-19 Behavioral Health Response and Assistance initiative.
- The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are discussing development of a regional contact tracing strategy, in partnership with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
- Lamont and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association are distributing free face coverings to eligible, designated small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
- Connecticut is authorized to provide $72.3 million in SNAP benefits to children eligible for free and reduced-price school meals, as part of the new Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program.
- The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood launched the CTCARES for Frontline Workers Program, which expands access to child care for eligible front-line workers by paying subsidies directly to care providers.
Maine
- Gov. Janet Mills issued an order directing residents to "stay at home at all times unless for an essential job or an essential personal reason, such as obtaining food, medicine, health care, or other necessary purposes" until at least April 30. A modified stay-at-home order will extend through May 31.
- Restaurants and bars are closed to dine-in customers for the duration of the stay-at-home order. Essential businesses must comply with specific social distancing measures, including limiting the number of customers allowed inside at any one time.
- Individuals must maintain a six-foot distance from others when in public.
- Public and private schools and institutes of higher education have suspended classroom and in-person instruction until at least May 1. The commissioner of education recommended schools continue remote learning for the duration of the academic year.
- The state legislature approved Gov. Mills' emergency package worth roughly $11 million that expands eligibility for unemployment benefits and prohibits utilities from terminating residential electric and water service.
- Mills issued an executive order mandating that all travelers entering Maine, regardless of their state of residency, self-quarantine for 14 days. It exempts individuals who are providing "essential services."
- The order also suspends lodging operations like hotels and short-term rentals, except for those accommodating essential workers and vulnerable populations. It extends until at least April 30.
- Mills issued an executive order on April 7 that expands access to health care by allowing licensed social workers, psychologists and physical therapists to provide services via telehealth. It also allows certain health care providers like respiratory therapists and pharmacists to receive temporary licenses to provide care if licensed in another state, or reactivate their Maine license if retired within the last three years.
- Preparation is underway to open two alternative care sites in Portland and Bangor.
- Maine's primary election has been rescheduled to July 14. Applications for absentee ballots can be made, without specifying a reason, up to and including the day of the election.
- An April 16 executive order limits evictions during the state of emergency.
- Mills announced a new rental assistance relief program for people affected by COVID-19. Eligible households will receive a one-time payment up to $500 that will be paid directly to their landlord.
- Maine received nearly $11 million in federal funds to support access to child care for essential workers and offer relief to child care providers affected by the pandemic.
- On April 23, Mills outlined a vision for the gradual reopening of Maine's economy based on four principles: protecting public health, maintaining health care readiness, expanding reliable testing and prioritizing public-private collaboration.
- Mills instructed all state government departments to freeze non-emergency spending and hiring and prohibited state employees from traveling outside of Maine on government business.
- On April 28, Mills introduced a modified stay-at-home order effective through May 31 and introduced a plan to gradually lift certain restrictions. The plan establishes four stages, starting with resuming low-risk business operations. It's designed to progress on a month-by-month basis depending on the success of each step. The first stage starts May 1.
- Beginning May 1, some business and quality of life activities can resume with specific limits and safety precautions in place. They include: personal care services, drive-in religious services, drive-in movie theaters, auto dealerships and car washes, and most state parks and historic sites. Guided outdoor activities like hunting and fishing, as well as restricted use of golf and disc golf courses, are permitted.
- Also on May 1, state-licensed health care providers can resume operations if they implement certain protocols and maintain capacity for potential outbreaks.
- As of May 1, gatherings larger than 10 people remain prohibited and anyone entering the state must self-quarantine for 14 days. People who can work from home must continue to do so.
- Individuals are now required to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain.
Massachusetts
- Gov. Charlie Baker ordered nonessential businesses to close throughout the state. Businesses that provide essential services, such as restaurants and pharmacies, are excluded, including liquor stores and medical marijuana shops. Restaurants may operate through carryout and delivery service only. Baker has extended the stay-at-home order, including the closure of nonessential businesses and limit on gatherings larger than 10 people, until May 18.
- Baker on March 27 ordered all travelers arriving from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days. Residents over 70 or with underlying health conditions have been "strongly advised" to stay home.
- Baker issued an emergency order allowing physicians who retired in good standing within the past year to reactivate their licenses.
- State courts announced that no evictions would occur until at least April 21.
- State authorities rolled out an online portal to facilitate the donation or sale of personal protective equipment.
- An emergency order closed all coastal beach reservation parking areas managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation beginning April 3. It also reopened certain seasonal state parks ahead of schedule that same day.
- Massachusetts extended its state income tax filing deadline to July 15.
- Grocery stores must limit occupancy to 40 percent of their maximum permitted levels, enforce social distancing measures, and provide alternative hours for adults over the age of 60.
- Baker issued emergency orders easing licensing restrictions for foreign-educated doctors to practice in the state, expediting the licensure of nursing school students and graduates, and mandating that insurers cover all "medically required costs of COVID-19 treatment" in out-of-network hospitals.
- The use of a face covering or cloth mask is recommended when in situations where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing measures, such as grocery shopping.
- Baker's administration announced the launch of the Manufacturing Emergency Response Team, along with $10.6 million in funding. The initiative will support manufacturers as they pivot operations to produce personal protective equipment and other critical supplies for front-line and health care workers.
- The state is conducting contact tracing through the newly-created COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative, which makes private phone calls to individuals who tested positive or were in contact with someone who did.
- Courthouses will be closed to the public until at least May 4, except to conduct emergency hearings that cannot be held virtually. All criminal and civil trials scheduled to begin on or before May 1 are "continued to a date no earlier than May 4."
- Baker outlined five key initiatives in his administration's ongoing strategy to support homeless populations during the outbreak. Additionally, the Department of Children and Families is making supplementary monthly payments to foster parents through June, and Baker authorized the Department of Early Education and Care to establish emergency sites for youth living in residential homes that need to be cared for in isolation due to COVID-19.
- Baker signed legislation on April 20 prohibiting evictions and foreclosures during the emergency.
- On April 21, Baker extended the closure of K-12 schools and non-emergency child care programs through the end of the academic year. Remote learning will continue.
- Baker announced that eligible cities and towns will receive temporary WiFi hot spots, expanding their broadband access through September 1.
- The governor directed all Executive Branch employees performing non-core functions who can work remotely to do so until May 18.
New Hampshire
- Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order on March 26, mandating the closure of all nonessential businesses and requiring people to stay in their place of residence except for certain permitted activities. The order remains in effect until May 4. He said on April 21 that future extensions to the order are "likely."
- Sununu has expanded the number of circumstances that qualify for state unemployment.
- Business tax payment deadlines for most of the small businesses throughout the state are delayed until June 15.
- Utilities in the state are prohibited from disconnecting service for non-payments through the duration of the emergency.
- An emergency order halts eviction proceedings and foreclosure actions throughthe duration of the emergency.
- On April 6, Sununu issued an emergency order restricting hotels and lodging providers to offer housing only to essential workers and vulnerable populations, as defined by the order.
- Absentee voting eligibility has been expanded to allow any New Hampshire voter concerned about visiting polling places to request an absentee ballot. This applies to the September primary and November general election regardless of how the outbreak may have progressed by the fall.
- On April 15, Sununu announced a $300 weekly stipend for up to 25,000 front-line workers at residential facilities and social service organizations through June.
- Public K-12 schools will continue remote instruction through the end of the academic year, Sununu announced on April 16.
- The state Department of Health and Human Services received a $2 million grant to assist individuals impacted by mental health and substance use disorders during the pandemic, which it will use to create a system of crisis intervention, treatment and recovery supports.
- On April 22, a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by state Democratic lawmakers challenging the governor's power to spend more than $1.25 billion without legislative review or approval.
- On April 24, Sununu extended New Hampshire's state of emergency for an additional 21 days, to remain in effect after the stay-at-home order expires. It extends certain provisions, including the expansion of workers' compensation for first responders and the temporary ban on evictions and utility shut-offs.
- The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is opening five new testing centers as part of a campaign to increase testing to 1,500 residents per day.
- An April 28 executive order directs executive branch agencies to pause hiring and nonessential out of state travel.
- The state released an additional $3 million in federal CARES Act funding to assist homeless shelters. The money will cover staff stipends and provide direct support to shelters and community agencies.
New Jersey
- Gov. Phil Murphy has instructed New Jersey residents to stay home indefinitely, except for "obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities."
- All gatherings are prohibited, with very few exceptions, and people must stay at least 6 feet apart from each other in public if possible.
- The state's attorney general has said that law enforcement will enforce the governor's executive orders, and people who don't comply will face criminal charges.
- Businesses are directed to switch to work-from-home arrangements wherever possible.
- Murphy says state officials are working to reopen closed hospitals and set up regional field medical stations to add at least 2,300 beds.
- Essential workers qualify for assistance for child care costs.
- Murphy has signed a number of executive orders intended to help meet the need for ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment in state health care facilities, including an April 2 order authorizing the commandeering of property like medical supplies from private entities.
- Murphy also signed an order that allows retirees to return to state and local government without impacting their retirement pensions, and removes restrictions on law enforcement's ability to temporarily supplement their ranks, in an effort to strengthen the public workforce.
- Murphy signed an executive order waiving 2019-2020 school year assessment requirements for 11th and 12th grade students.
- He also signed an order to extend certain statutory deadlines for school districts whose April elections were postponed until May 12, to give them time to certify their budgets and make staffing decisions.
- An April 7 executive order closed all country parks, state parks and state forests indefinitely.
- The state's primary elections, originally set for June 2, were rescheduled to July 7.
- Murphy signed an executive order requiring all nonessential construction projects to cease by the evening of April 10. The order imposes additional mitigation requirements on essential retail, manufacturing and warehousing businesses.
- Murphy signed an executive order establishing a process to provide "temporary home confinement"or grant early parole for incarcerated individuals who meet certain criteria.
- FEMA approved the state's request to provide emergency, non-congregate sheltering for "individuals impacted by COVID-19 that do not have means or ability to isolate themselves," expanding housing access for vulnerable individuals, health care workers and first responders.
- The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced on April 13 the creation of a multi-state council that will develop a regional framework for safely and gradually lifting stay-at-home orders and restoring the economy.
- Murphy signed an executive order prohibiting cable and telecommunications providers from terminating internet and voice service due to nonpayment until 30 days after the public health emergency ends.
- Murphy signed a bill that provides civil and criminal immunity to health care workers during the state of emergency.He signed another allowing professional and occupational licensing boards to reactivate some professional licenses during the emergency.
- Murphy expanded protections of the Family Leave Act, allowing workers forced to take time off to care for family during the outbreak to use up to 12 weeks of unpaid family leave in a 24-month period without jeopardizing their jobs.
- State tax returns are not due until July 15.
- Murphy announced on April 16 that schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
- After police discovered 17 bodies stacked in a makeshift morgue at a nursing facility, Murphy directed the Attorney General's office to investigate "all long-term care facilities that have experienced a disproportionate number of deaths" during the outbreak.
- For the duration of the emergency, the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency has suspended rent increases at all eligible properties in its portfolio, which includes 36,000 rental units across the state.
- Eligible physicians who are licensed in another country but living in the U.S. can now apply for a temporary emergency license to practice in New Jersey.
- The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut announced that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in their states can operate for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitation protocols are upheld.
- A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
- The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut are developing a regional contact tracing program.
- All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission facilities will remain closed through May 11. Online renewal and registration services have been expanded, and expiration dates for drivers' licenses were extended on March 13 for two months.
- An April 24 executive order allows tenants to direct their landlords to use their security deposits to offset rent or back rent until 60 days after the public health emergency ends.
- An administrative order effective April 25 clarifies that counties and municipalities cannot impose restrictions on the ability of hotels, motels and guest houses to accept individuals who don't have permanent housing.
- On April, Murphy announced "The Road Back," a plan to restoring public and economic health based on six key principles and benchmarks. He said the stay-at-home order will remain in effect "in its entirety until further notice."
- Through an administrative order, Murphy clarified that pet grooming, care and boarding businesses, as well as businesses that principally sell items necessary for religious observation, are considered essential retail. Car dealerships may permit individuals who have ordered a vehicle online or by phone to test drive the vehicle upon pickup under specific conditions. Personal care service professionals may not provide in-home services, with few exceptions.
- Murphy signed an executive order creating a process for individuals seeking to obtain or renew Carry Permits to demonstrate their qualifications as required by law. The order also extends Carry Permits for retired law enforcement officers by a period of 90 days until after the emergency ends.
- An executive order allows municipalities to extend the grace period for property tax payments due on May 1 to June 1.
- All state parks and forests will reopen at sunrise on May 2. Golf courses and county parks will also be allowed to reopen.
- An executive order prohibits door-to-door campaigning by allowing for electronic signatures on petitions seeking to place municipal or county initiatives on the ballot.
New York
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo mandated that all nonessential workers stay home as part of the "New York State on Pause" executive order.Schools and nonessential businesses are closed, and social distancing rules remain in place. The order has been extended through May 15.
- Cuomo has banned "all nonessential gatherings of individuals of size for any reason." People are required to maintain a six-foot distance from others in public.
- New York City playgrounds are closing "to address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols."
- Beginning April 7, New York increased the maximum fine for violations of its social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000.
- Federal and local officials built a temporary 1,000-bed hospital at the Javits Center in Manhattan, and are in the process of adding thousands of additional beds.
- President Trump agreed to the governor's request to treat coronavirus patients on the USNS Comfort, which will provide an additional 1,000 beds staffed by federal personnel.
- The state has extended the period covered by unemployment benefits to a total of 39 weeks.
- Cuomo issued an order allowing funeral directors licensed out of state to practice in New York.
- The state's presidential primary has been moved to June 23. Cuomo issued an executive order allowing all New York voters to cast absentee ballots.
- An additional $200 million in emergency food assistance will be available for SNAP-eligible households.
- New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio said on April 11 that the city's public schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, but Cuomo has yet to finalize such a decision.
- Cuomo ordered all essential businesses to provide face coverings for their employees and ensure workers are wearing them when in direct contact with customers or members of the public, beginning April 15.
- The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced on April 13 the creation of a multi-state council that will develop a regional framework for safely and gradually lifting stay-at-home orders and restoring the economy.
- Beginning April 17, all New Yorkers are required to wear a mask or face covering in public and "in situations where social distancing is not possible." This includes on public transportation and in for-hire vehicles.
- Cuomo is issuing an executive order requiring all public and private labs in New York to coordinate with the State Department of Health to prioritize diagnostic testing.
- The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut announced that marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers in their states can operate for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitation protocols are upheld.
- Cuomo issued an executive order allowing New Yorkers to obtain marriage licenses remotely and permitting authorized officiants to perform marriage ceremonies using online video technology.
- The state's department of health began conducting a statewide antibody testing survey on April 20.
- Cuomo announced that elective outpatient treatments will be allowed to resume on April 28 in select counties and hospitals with low risks of an imminent COVID-19 surge. Facilities in 35 counties were approved to resume procedures as of April 29.
- Following an April 21 meeting with President Trump, Cuomo announced a partnership with the federal government to double testing capacity in the state to 40,000 tests per day.
- Cuomo announced on April 22 that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will launch a regional contact tracing program in partnership with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
- The New York State Department of Financial Services is directing health insurers to "immediately process for payment outstanding hospital claims"and ease administrative burdens on state hospitals.
- The state's health department and attorney general are partnering to investigate nursing homes that violate an executive order requiring them to communicate COVID-19 test results and deaths to residents' families.
- Federal funding will be used to provide $30 million in Child Care Scholarships for essential workers and to purchase supplies for child care providers.
- The state Board of Elections announced on April 27 it was cancelling the state's Democratic presidential primary. Cuomo had previously issued an order requiring the board to mail every New Yorker a postage-paid application for an absentee ballot.
- The state is expanding COVID-19 testing criteria to allow all first responders, health care workers and essential employees to get tested regardless of symptoms.
- On April 26, Cuomo outlined a plan to reopen the state in phases based on regional analysis and determinations. Phase one will reopen low-risk construction and manufacturing operations. On April 28, he issued additional guidelines that regions must follow as part of the reopening plan, covering aspects including business precautions, health care capacity, isolation facilities, testing and tracing.
- Cuomo is issuing an executive order allowing independent pharmacists to conduct diagnostic COVID-19 tests.
- The state is providing $25 million to food banks and food providers impacted by the outbreak.
- On April 29, Cuomo announced he would adopt all six recommendations of the COVID-19 Maternity Task Force. He signed an executive order that diversifies birthing site options to support patient choice, extends the time period that healthy partners can accompany mothers post-delivery and clarifies that doulas are essential support.
Pennsylvania
- Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order initially effective until April 30. It is now set to last until 12:01 a.m. on May 8.
- Pennsylvania residents are allowed to leave their homes for a few select reasons, such as "tasks essential to maintain health and safety" and "getting necessary services or supplies."
- Wolf updated the stay-at-home order guidance on April 4 to encourage religious leaders to "find alternatives to in-person gatherings," especially in light of holidays like Easter and Passover.
- Schools across the state will remain closed through the end of the academic year. Meals will still be available for pickup at designated sites, and teachers are encouraged to provide "continuity of education."
- Wolf also announced that $50 million in state funding will be spent to purchase medical equipment and supplies for hospitals, nursing homes, and emergency workers.
- Wolf ordered the state Department of Corrections to establish a "Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration," which would release eligible non-violent and vulnerable individuals from the state corrections system starting as early as April 14. Those granted temporary reprieves would be equipped with reentry plans and monitored similarly to parolees.
- Wolf announced a $450 million loan program for "financially strained" hospitals in the state, for costs incurred between March 1 and September 1.
- The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced on April 13 the creation of a multi-state council that will develop a regional framework for safely and gradually lifting stay-at-home orders and restoring the economy.
- Businesses that collect Pennsylvania state tax will not have to make Accelerated Sales Tax prepayments in April, May and June.
- The Department of Revenue extended the deadline to file state personal income tax returns to July 15, and delayed the due date for corporations with tax returns due in May to August 14. The department is offering additional temporary relief measures for taxpayers through at least July 15.
- Wolf announced the creation of a new Task Force for Health Disparity to address how COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting the state's minority populations.
- The Department of Health issued an order establishing stricter protocols for essential workers at businesses maintaining in-person operations.
- Wolf has recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear masks when outside the home.
- The Department of Human Services is issuing emergency SNAP benefits to eligible households for March and April, to be distributed as a supplemental one-time payment before April 29.
- On April 18, Wolf announced nearly $16 million in funding for Pennsylvania food banks.
- Wolf signed a bill on April 20 enabling auto dealerships to conduct limited car sales and leasing operations online. That same day, he permitted the curbside pickup of wine and spirits at certain Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board locations, and said construction projects may resume in adherence with strict guidelines on May 8.
- Wolf signed a bill helping local governments and businesses respond to the outbreak by providing flexibility on property tax deadlines and allowing remote public meetings and notarization.
- Wolf is encouraging registered voters to apply for mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary. They must do so by May 26, and the new deadline to register to vote for the primary is May 18.
- Wolf's three-phase "Plan for Pennsylvania" emphasizes relief, reopening and recovery. On April 22, he outlined a plan for the state's phased reopening with a targeted May 8 start. As regions move from the red phase to the yellow phase, certain restrictions will be loosened.
- Drivers license and other deadlines have been extended through May 31.
- Wolf announced that golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately-owned campgrounds may reopen, following specific guidance, starting May 1. Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed through May 14.
- Wolf signed a bill allowing National Guard members who contract COVID-19 as a result of being called into active duty to be covered under the Heart and Lung Act, which offers additional workers' compensation benefits.
- Nearly $324 million in funding has been awarded to 31 Pennsylvania hospitals through the Hospital Emergency Loan Program.
Rhode Island
- Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered Rhode Island residents to stay at home "unless traveling to work, traveling for medical treatment or obtaining necessities." She has extended this and other restrictions through May 8.
- Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Public recreation, entertainment and close-contact businesses are closed. Restaurants, bars and cafes are closed to dine-in service but can sell wine and beer with take-out orders.
- Anyone returning to the state from domestic or international travel, by any mode of transportation, must quarantine for 14 days.
- Raimondo has ordered that health insurance must cover telemedicine for primary care, specialty care and mental and behavioral health care.
- State parks and beaches are closed indefinitely, and all state-based customer services will remain online only. The DMV is open by appointment only and has suspended all road tests.
- Nursing homes and hospitals are not allowing visitors.
- Courts are closed for all nonessential business, "including residential and commercial evictions," through May 17.
- Rhode Island's primary election has been postponed to June 2, and will be conducted "predominantly by mail."
- An April 9 executive order issues stricter self-quarantine and self-isolation rules for any who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or in close contact with a confirmed positive case. It also authorizes the health department to make and enforce additional rules, including through civil penalties. Raimondo said authorities could issue fines in "the hundreds of dollars range" to those who violate quarantine rules.
- Goldman Sachs, in partnership with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation and Community Reinvestment Fund has committed $10 million in loans to small businesses in the state.
- The governors of Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware announced on April 13 the creation of a multi-state council that will develop a regional framework for safely and gradually lifting stay-at-home orders and restoring the economy.
- Raimondo signed an executive order requiring client-facing businesses and nonprofits to provide face coverings to all employees, to be worn in the workplace with few exceptions. Businesses must also direct customers to wear face coverings. The order is effective April 18 for at least one month, and compliance will be monitored through Department of Business Regulation spot checks.
- An order mandating that regulated utilities cannot be shut off or sent to a collection agency has been extended through May 8.
- On April 20, Raimondo announced six key indicators for reopening the state's economy. A week later, she released additional details about the strategy, which involves lifting restrictions in phases based on different metrics.
- Rhode Island is issuing new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits to certain SNAP and non-SNAP households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals.
- The state is partnering with Brown University to provide more than 700 single-occupancy dormitory rooms to front-line workers for free.
- K-12 public schools will continue with distance learning for the rest of the academic year, Raimondo announced on April 23.
- The state health department will partner with Rhode Island PBS to host a television graduation special in June.
- Raimondo announced the Financial Institution COVID-19 Relief Pledge, through which certain institutions have committed to offering a 90-day grace period for residential mortgage payments, no fees or charges, a temporary moratorium on initiating foreclosure sales or evictions, and no negative credit impacts resulting from relief.
- An April 27 executive order relaxes regulations and eliminates certain barriers to health care for one month.
- Raimondo announced on April 29 that there will be no parades, festivals, concerts or other large gatherings in the state during the summer of 2020. She said it is unlikely that weddings with more than 50 guests can take place in June or July.
Vermont
- Gov. Phil Scott issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order effective March 25, which directs Vermonters to leave their residences only for essential reasons and to adhere to social distancing policies while in public. That order and all measures associated with the state of emergency have been extended through May 15.
- All businesses and not-for-profit entities, unless exempted, must suspend in-person operations. Bars and restaurants may operate only for takeout or delivery.
- The governor has restricted nonessential gatherings to 10 people or less.
- All public and independent schools are closed for in-person instruction until the end of the academic year.
- Scott issued an executive order on March 30 that directs residents and non-residents coming from outside the state for anything other than an essential purpose to home-quarantine for 14 days and strongly discourages travel to the state by people from COVID-19 "hot spots."
- Lodging facilities – including hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, short term rentals, Airbnbs, and all public and private camping facilities and RV parks – "are to be closed except for stated exemptions when supporting the state's COVID-19 response."
- Scott announced on April 7 that he had submitted a letter to President Trump requesting federal disaster funds and the authority and funding to activate additional Vermont National Guard personnel.
- State health officials are recommending Vermonters wear cloth face coverings when outside of the home.
- Income tax filing due dates for state personal and corporate income tax have been moved to July 15.
- Commercial insurers are ordered to waive cost-sharing requirements like co-payments and deductible requirements for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. The emergency regulation, announced April 15, applies retroactively from March 13.
- The Department of Public Service is working with several businesses to increase internet access by installing public WiFi hot spots in rural towns across the state.
- On April 17, Scott announced principles and safety precautions for a "phased restart" of the state's economy beginning during the stay-at-home order. Scott ordered new health and safety requirements and directed the public to wear cloth face coverings.
- The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has issued guidance authorizing certain outdoor businesses, construction operations and professional services to operate if they can meet specific safety requirements, beginning April 20.
- More than 40 auto insurance companies — Vermont-based as well as major out-of-state insurers — have filed plans to either return premiums or reduce rates for Vermont policyholders, providing relief "in the range of 15-20% for a period of two or three months."
- A multi-state initiative will expand payment relief for people with private and non-federal student loans, which are not covered by the CARES Act. The agreement expands protections to student loan borrowers in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.
- An April 24 executive order requires any entity currently or imminently operating to comply with specific physical distancing, health and sanitation measures. Examples include wearing masks and completing special training.
- The order also allows additional operations to reopen, provided they can comply with the outlined measures. Certain manufacturing, distributing and construction operations can resume with a maximum of five workers per location. Outdoor retail space can allow in-person shopping with a maximum of 10 people present. Upon approval from local municipalities, farmers' markets may reopen beginning May 1 with specific restrictions in place.
- On April 29, Scott announced a strategy for expanding the state's testing and contact tracing programs. Over the next month, officials aim to ramp up to about 7,500 tests per week and increase contact tracing accordingly.
