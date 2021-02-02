North Branford COVID Outbreak Linked To Hockey Team Family Gathering

Authorities say a COVID-19 outbreak in North Branford, Connecticut, is linked to a large family gathering and the high school’s hockey team. Several cases of a more contagious form of the virus are being traced.

The entire North Branford High School Hockey team is being quarantined. And the East Shore District Health Department and North Branford school officials will conduct contact tracing.

Michael Pascucilla is the health district’s director of public health. He said while positive cases of COVID-19 are decreasing, residents need to stay vigilant now that the new U.K. virus variant is present in the state.

Officials have asked residents to reconsider plans for social gatherings like the Super Bowl this weekend and St. Patrick’s Day next month. As of Monday, the state reported the seven-day positive test rate is below 4% for the first time in months.