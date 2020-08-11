NOAA Increases Squid Catch Quota, American Shad In Trouble

Federal regulators will allow fishermen in the Northeast to harvest more of some types of squid this year.

Starting this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is increasing the catch of shortfin squid to about 66 million pounds.

NOAA said a working group found that the species “continues to be lightly exploited” and that the squid population can withstand additional fishing.

Squid was worth more than $27 million in total at New England docks last year.

Regulators say overfishing, dams and pollution has depleted the population of the American shad on the East Coast.

Shad are small, herring-like fish that are found across the Atlantic Ocean, from Newfoundland to Florida, and play a key role in feeding larger predators in the ocean and rivers.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission says ocean conditions and climate change have also likely played a role in reducing the fish’s population from historic levels.