Federal regulators will allow fishermen in the Northeast to harvest more of some types of squid this year.

Starting this month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it is increasing the catch of shortfin squid to about 66 million pounds.

NOAA said a working group found that the species “continues to be lightly exploited” and that the squid population can withstand additional fishing.

Squid was worth more than $27 million in total at New England docks last year.