No Terrorism Link In New Haven Mosque Fire

Investigators have found no evidence so far of terrorism or a hate crime following the fire at a New Haven mosque.

The Diyanet Mosque caught fire earlier this month. Police say the fire was intentional.

New Haven’s police chief said in a statement investigators haven’t uncovered information that would suggest terrorism, and they’re unable to classify it as a hate crime.

Two entities are offering rewards for information on the fire: the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.