'No Contrition, No Remorse': Blumenthal Says Trump's Words Tuesday Establish 'Guilty Intent'

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut says President Donald Trump made statements on Tuesday that demonstrate his guilt, should he face an impeachment trial.

Trump called his speech before a violent mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol last week "totally appropriate." Blumenthal said that establishes his guilty intent.

“No contrition, no remorse, no responsibility, no sense of shame or regret whatsoever from this President today or at any time since that armed insurrection caused injury and death as well as destruction of property. Exhibit A,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said a Senate impeachment trial could begin soon if outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allows the Senate to reconvene this week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer could try to force McConnell back to session using a resolution established after the September 11 terror attacks.