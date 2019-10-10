No Consesus Yet On Restaurant Wage Bill In Hartford

A possible legislative compromise to address concerns from restaurant owners over Connecticut's state wage and hour laws is getting mixed reviews.

Connecticut Restaurant Association Executive Director Scott Dolch supports the plan.

“This is a compromise, one that protects employees but still lets small business owners know Connecticut hears their concerns and wants them to succeed.”

However, workers say they were not consulted in the drafting of the compromise, and State Representative Robyn Porter says there is nothing in the legislation that benefits them.

“Restaurants in the state are thriving. Why is it that the people that are providing the pathway to their prosperity are not thriving?”

Right now, wait staff who spend 80% of their time waiting tables can be paid a “tipped” wage, which is less than the minimum wage of $11 per hour.

Workers want to be able to sue to reclaim wages if they are forced to perform “non-tip tasks.”

The proposed compromise would allow workers to sue their bosses but would also allow restaurants to argue a “good faith” defense.