Nicholas Panuzio, Former Bridgeport Mayor, Dies At 83

Credit Courtesy of the City of Bridgeport

Former Bridgeport mayor Nicholas Panuzio died Friday night. Panuzio was mayor of Connecticut’s largest city from 1971 to 1974.

Panuzio was a Republican – a rarity in the Bridgeport mayor’s office these days. He was elected to his first term in 1971 on a razor-thin margin of nine votes, taking advantage of a political split among Democrats. It earned him the ironic nickname “Landslide Panuzio.”

He won his second term by a more comfortable margin. But he left the office in 1975. He served as deputy administrator of the General Services Administration under Gerald Ford and worked in Washington as a lobbyist for the City of Bridgeport for decades. He also served as chairman of the board of trustees of the University of Bridgeport.

Panuzio died in Maryland. He was 83-years-old.

