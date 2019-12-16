Newtown Wins: Football Team Becomes State Champs On Sandy Hook Anniversary

Newtown’s high school football team won the state championship Saturday — on the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL championship on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired, beating Darien 13-7. It was Newtown’s first title since 1992. The team ended the season undefeated.

Ben Pinto played linebacker for Newtown. His brother Jack was killed in the shooting.

The town held several memorials to mark the date, including a mass at St. Rose of Lima Church and an interfaith service at Newtown Congregational Church.

Twenty children and six educators died in the 2012 shooting.