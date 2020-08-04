New Zoning Laws Can Help Desegregate Connecticut

While protestors took to the streets to demand racial justice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a group of lawyers and land use experts discussed how they could help Connecticut be a better place to all to live.

Sarah Bronin is the lead organizer of Desegregate Connecticut, and a law professor at UCONN. She says the group aims to educate lawmakers and the public about how changing zoning laws makes it easier for people of all backgrounds to afford to live in small towns, rural areas, or cities.

“The fact that Connecticut zoning laws disable choice and prevent people from having choices is really what we’re focused on”

Bronin says members of her group discussed with Hartford lawmakers how allowing people to build secondary structures on their properties can increase housing stock. That can help control affordability. Massachusetts lawmakers unanimously passed a similar proposal this year.