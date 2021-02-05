New Yorkers With Underlying Conditions Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Feb. 15

Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding the list of New Yorkers who will be eligible to receive vaccinations. He said on February 15 sign ups will include people with comorbidities, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control on its website.

Cuomo said 75% of all healthcare workers have now been vaccinated, and he will open up the list to those who have comorbidities that the CDC defines as putting people at an increased risk of severe illness from the virus. They include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes, Down Syndrome, and people who have had organ transplants, as well as those who are obese or who smoke.

“Comorbidities and age are the major factors in COVID mortality,” said Cuomo, who said 94% of the people who have died from COVID-19 had underlying conditions.

Several categories of essential workers, and New Yorkers over the age of 65 are already eligible for the vaccine.

Cuomo said for now only county health departments will administer vaccines for those with underlying conditions. They won’t be available at several large state run sites.