New Yorkers Asked To Complete Survey On Housing Access, Discrimination

By 2 minutes ago
  • Carolyn Thompson / AP

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched a fair housing survey to collect information on housing discrimination throughout the state.

The voluntary survey is for the public to report their experiences with housing access, disparities and segregated living patterns. Local governments, housing developers and residents are all encouraged to participate. 

A Newsday investigation last year found evidence of discriminatory treatment of minority homebuyers on Long Island. Real estate agents steered minority buyers away from white neighborhoods.

The survey is in line with an Obama-era regulation that requires localities across the U.S. to perform similar data collection on barriers to fair housing, in order to receive federal funds. 

President Trump tweeted last month that fair housing regulations were devastating suburban homeowners, and he might end them. 

Tags: 
fair housing
Housing Discrimination
Long Island

