New York State Regents Exams Canceled

New York has canceled the Regents exams scheduled for August.

Students are supposed to take five Regents exams to earn their diplomas, but the New York State Education Department has waived the Regents requirements in certain cases.

Students will only have to pass their courses, instead of completing the standardized high school tests of core subjects given every year.

If they fail, they’ll have to retake the course and pass it over the summer.

Officials had canceled the June Regents exams last month because of the uncertainty about how the pandemic will affect the summer. August Regents exams are often a raincheck exam date for students who received poor marks or were absent.

Math and reading exams for grades 3-8 are also canceled. Officials were unsure how prepared grade schoolers would be with distance learning.

Read the latest on WSHU’s coronavirus coverage here.

Do you have questions you’d like WSHU to answer in local coverage of the coronavirus? Let us know via this survey.