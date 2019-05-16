New York State Halts Gas Pipeline Expansion

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation denied the expansion of a natural gas pipeline, as state environmentalists worried construction and operation of the undersea pipeline would have worsened water quality.

The Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company sought permission from the DEC to construct a natural gas pipeline between Long Island and New Jersey in the Atlantic.

The company says the Northeast Supply Enhancement Pipeline project is necessary to meet increased demand for natural gas.

But the DEC denied their application this week. The department says the pipeline would fail to meet the state’s water quality standards. State environmentalists say pipelines can be leaky and could contaminate the water with mercury and copper from construction, as well as disrupt shellfish habitats.

Natural gas provider National Grid says it’s a setback and that without the pipeline, it will have to suspend new residential service.

The pipeline company plans to resubmit its application.