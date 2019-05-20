The New York State GOP Victims' Justice Agenda

Republican lawmakers in New York say criminal justice changes proposed by Democrats forget about the victims, so Republicans have introduced their own Victims’ Justice Agenda. Meanwhile, Connecticut moves forward with its own criminal justice reform bills. Our guests:

Elizabeth Nevins, associate clinical professor of law and attorney-in-charge, Criminal Justice Clinic, Hofstra University

John Flanagan, minority leader, New York State Senate, R-Smithtown

David McGuire, executive director, and Gus Marks-Hamilton, Smart Justice field organizer, ACLU of Connecticut