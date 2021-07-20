New York Settles with 'Big 3' Opioid Distributors For $1.1B — Long Island Could Get Over $200M

New York has agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement with three of the nation’s largest drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen — over claims they helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

This is the latest settlement in the state’s lawsuit against multiple opioid distributors, pharmacies and manufacturers.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the money is critical for drug treatment and prevention programs especially because of the uptick in opioid abuse during the pandemic.

“These dollars are going to help lift that burden off of taxpayers, they’re going to help move forward with additional programs to battle the ongoing opioid epidemic to provide some relief,” Bellone said.

The money will be paid out over 18 years. Officials said Nassau could receive $115 million and Suffolk, $120 million. The agreement also requires the distributors to create a clearinghouse of their opioid shipments to help flag suspicious orders.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the money is necessary during a pandemic-related surge in opioid overdoses.

“We want to make sure that we have enough funding for mental health, for prevention treatments, for education, and also for supporting the communities that have been hardest hit by the epidemic of drugs, of opioids, here on Long Island,” Curran said.

The lawsuit trial will continue against three drug makers, who have yet to settle: Teva, Endo and Allergan.