New York Saw Record Visits To Its State Attractions In 2020

A record 78 million visitors traveled to state parks, campgrounds, trails and historic sites in New York last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that these state parks “became an even more critical resource than before as New Yorkers sought safe places for solace, exercise and relief from the pandemic.”

Long Island state parks attracted 32 million visitors. That’s nearly half of all visitors to state parks last year.

The island's most popular state parks in 2020 were Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow, Captree and Heckscher.