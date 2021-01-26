New York Requests Feds Waive School Standardized Test Requirement For Second Year

New York state has requested permission from the federal government to cancel certain standardized testing for students this spring.

This would be the second consecutive year that math and English language assessments for grades 3 through 8 would be suspended.

State education officials said the exams would be unfair, unsafe and inequitable for students during the ongoing pandemic.

The waiver would also cancel the state Regents exams for High School students in June.

Federal law requires states to administer these exams and require a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education to cancel. All 50 states received that waiver in 2020.

Miguel Cardona, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. education secretary, has supported certain standardized testing. He said students should have multiple measures of success.

Cardona had worked to reopen Connecticut schools to in-person learning when he was the state’s former education commissioner last spring.