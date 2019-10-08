New York Reports First Vaping-Related Death

New York health officials announced the first vaping-related death in the state on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy from the Bronx was hospitalized several times in September with a lung illness caused by vaping. He died last week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo blames the vaping industry. He says the U.S. government needs to act because young people’s lives are at stake.

“You buy a product, you don't know what it is, it's not regulated, it's not tested, you don't know what vaping is, nobody studied the effects of steam in your lungs with these chemicals, and you drop dead.”

Connecticut reported its first vaping-related death last week.

The Cuomo and Lamont administrations will meet next week to discuss a regional plan to ban flavored e-cigarette and vape products.