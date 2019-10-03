New York Officials Push For New Law To Combat Illegal Dumping

New York lawmakers announced a bill to make illegal dumping of hazardous material a specific environmental crime with potential jail time. Officials say the current law is not comprehensive enough.

It costs money to properly dispose of hazardous waste and debris created from construction. Some developers choose to dump the waste illegally to save money, despite the threat of small fines.

The bill follows the recommendations of a special grand jury that indicted 30 people in the largest illegal dumping scheme on Long Island.

State Assemblyman Phil Ramos of Brentwood says these crimes often target impoverished communities or communities of color.

“Here is a crime that is committed against an entire community. Placing thousands of people and their health at risk. And for that to end up with a slap on the wrist on the perpetrators is a total injustice to our community.”

The new legislation would create harsher penalties like minimum jail time and more fines for illegal dumping. It also creates a tracking system to make sure hazardous waste is properly disposed of.