New York Officials Push For New Law To Combat Illegal Dumping

By 24 minutes ago
  • New York State Assemblyman Phil Ramos says illegal dumping often targets impoverished communities or communities of color.
    New York State Assemblyman Phil Ramos says illegal dumping often targets impoverished communities or communities of color.
    Office of N.Y. Assemblyman Phil Ramos / Facebook

New York lawmakers announced a bill to make illegal dumping of hazardous material a specific environmental crime with potential jail time. Officials say the current law is not comprehensive enough.

It costs money to properly dispose of hazardous waste and debris created from construction. Some developers choose to dump the waste illegally to save money, despite the threat of small fines.

The bill follows the recommendations of a special grand jury that indicted 30 people in the largest illegal dumping scheme on Long Island.

State Assemblyman Phil Ramos of Brentwood says these crimes often target impoverished communities or communities of color. 

“Here is a crime that is committed against an entire community. Placing thousands of people and their health at risk. And for that to end up with a slap on the wrist on the perpetrators is a total injustice to our community.”

The new legislation would create harsher penalties like minimum jail time and more fines for illegal dumping. It also creates a tracking system to make sure hazardous waste is properly disposed of.

Tags: 
Long Island
Illegal Dumping

Related Content

Stiffer Penalties Needed For Illegal Dumping, Says Suffolk County Grand Jury

By Oct 1, 2019
Susan Montoya Bryan / AP

A special grand jury in Suffolk County says New York needs new laws to prosecute the illegal dumping of hazardous materials. They’ve issued recommendations that call for more severe penalties and victim compensation.