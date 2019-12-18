New York Lawmaker Wades Into Connecticut Toll Fight...With A Toll Of His Own

A New York state lawmaker has proposed tolls along the state’s border with Connecticut in response to a proposed toll in Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s transportation plan.

Lamont’s plan would put tolls on a small portion of Interstate 684 through Greenwich that has no exits in Connecticut. The plan is currently in flux.

Peter Harckham is a New York state senator.

“Taxing and tolling New York residents for a Connecticut infrastructure repair? Does he think we were born yesterday? We understand what this is. And my constituents, frankly, are outraged about it.”

Harckham compared Lamont’s proposal to the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

“We don’t want to get into a toll war, but if the governor insists on building his version of the border wall, we will have no choice but to respond in kind.”

The senator proposed tolls on state and county roads leading into Connecticut. He also proposed a toll where the Hutchinson River Parkway becomes Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway.

A Lamont spokesperson said the governor will make investments in the state’s transportation infrastructure for the benefit of all Connecticut residents.