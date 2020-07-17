New York To Invest $700M On Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

New York will spend more than $700 million on new initiatives to reduce vehicle emissions by 2050, including building public charging stations for electric vehicles.  

On Long Island, power companies plan to add more than 4,000 new charging stations over the next five years.

Adrienne Esposito is the executive director for Citizens Campaign for the Environment. 

“People really want to make these changes. There's a great deal of public support for transitioning away from fossil fuels, to less polluting technology. People need it to be more affordable, and to be reliable.”

She says vehicle gas emissions are the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. The improvements will help support 180,000 additional electric vehicles on Long Island. The state will also allocate nearly $50 million for cleaner public transportation. 

