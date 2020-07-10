New York Gyms File Class Action Lawsuit To Reopen

Malls reopened Friday on Long Island. But gyms and movie theatres still have to wait.

Gym owners say the shutdown order is discriminatory and their businesses will go under if they can’t reopen soon. Hundreds of gyms are suing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the state to reopen.

Attorney James Mermigis represents the gyms in the class action lawsuit.

“They are being ordered to be shut down, through no fault of their own, mind you. And they have been good citizens. They have been shut down, they haven’t said anything for five months. Now we’ve reached the point where we feel like the virus has been controlled and we need to allow these businesses to earn a living. All we’re asking the governor is to lift the executive order and allow gyms to be treated the same as other businesses.”

Cuomo says the state will not open gyms or movie theaters until health officials learn more about how air conditioning may spread the coronavirus.

Some other states, including Connecticut and Massachusetts, have allowed most gyms to reopen at reduced capacity.