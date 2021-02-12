New York To Expand Fertility Coverage For Same Sex Couples

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed state regulators to require health insurers to cover fertility costs for same sex couples.

Previously, if a same sex couple wanted to have children, they would have had to pay for six to 12 months of testing and therapeutic donor insemination costs out-of-pocket before they could even qualify for coverage.

“No New Yorker should be denied the opportunity to become a parent, nor the joys of raising a child, because of their sexual orientation,” Cuomo said in a statement on Thursday. He announced an expansion to his “Women’s Agenda” to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

Cuomo said the “law should work for all New Yorkers.”

The New York Health Plan Association, in a response to the proposal, said the move will likely raise the overall cost and use of the services.

The group is concerned that since over 50% of New Yorkers do not have fully-insured policies and pay into self-funded insurance plans, the coverage Cuomo proposes “may not be available to many New Yorkers hoping to access these services.”