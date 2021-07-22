New York To Establish $2M Youth Job Training Program Aimed At Curbing Gun Violence

New York will spend over $2 million to help develop a youth job program on Long Island to reduce gun violence.

People between 18 and 24 who are unemployed, underemployed or out of school in areas where there is high gun violence are eligible.

This state-funded program aims to connect at-risk youth with job training and career placement throughout New York.

Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered a state of emergency against gun violence earlier this year.

Similar programs have been used across the country with success in Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.