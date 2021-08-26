New York Comptroller Uses New York Retirement Fund To Leverage Diversity At Companies

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who manages the New York State Common Retirement Fund, said he’s using the fund’s investment power to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at companies.

DiNapoli announced he voted against directors at companies that failed to diversify their boards. He also got support for shareholder proposals to promote more diversity and accountability at companies.

DiNapoli said, “Companies have a responsibility to root out racial inequality within their organizations.”

This continues an initiative started earlier this year. DiNapoli said Hilton and Lowe’s companies agreed to disclose their internal reports on staff diversity.