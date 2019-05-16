New York City Museums Say They Will No Longer Accept Sackler Family Money

Two major New York City museums have announced they will no longer take money from the family behind Stamford-based Purdue Pharma.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the American Museum of Natural History have both stopped accepting donations from the Sackler family.

The president of the Met says the museum has no plans to rename its Sackler Wing, which houses the ancient Egyptian Temple of Dendur.

Purdue Pharma makes the opioid-based painkiller Oxycontin. The company faces criticism for its role in the nationwide opioid epidemic.

The family said in a statement the charges against them are false, but they understand accepting gifts would put the Met in a difficult position.