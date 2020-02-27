New York Bag Ban Could Have Huge Impact On Pollution, LI Data Suggest

By Brianne Ledda 6 minutes ago
  • A cash register attendant looks at a sign that reads "Plastic Bags Ban" in a grocery store in New York on Wednesday. Many types of plastic bags will be banned starting March 1 in New York State.
    A cash register attendant looks at a sign that reads "Plastic Bags Ban" in a grocery store in New York on Wednesday. Many types of plastic bags will be banned starting March 1 in New York State.
    Ted Shaffrey / AP

New York could make drastic cuts to pollution when its plastic bag ban goes into effect on Sunday.

In 2018, Suffolk County used about 80% fewer plastic bags, after it implemented a 5 cent fee

That’s more than a billion bags saved in the first year. 

Hofstra University professor Robert Brinkmann says the statewide ban could save billions of bags. 

“Imagine a billion of those entering the waste stream that are no longer there. That’s a big improvement and certainly worth our effort to carry our own reusable bags into stores.”

State environmental officials estimate that New York uses 23 billion plastic bags per year. Many stores will still offer paper bags, but officials say shoppers should try to bring their own reusables.

Tags: 
Plastic Bag Ban
New York

Related Content

New York's Plastic Bag Ban Takes Effect March 1

By Feb 24, 2020
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation / YouTube

On March 1 grocery stores and other retail outlets will no longer be providing shoppers with single-use plastic bags. Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration is making a last minute push to get the word out on the plastic bag ban.