New York And Connecticut Join Contraceptive Coverage Lawsuit

Connecticut, New York and 20 other states are defending the right of women to access birth control under the Affordable Care Act.

In an amicus brief before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Connecticut, New York and the other states argue that women deserve equal, unfettered access to birth control no matter where they work.

The case involves the state of Nevada’s defense of the ACA’s contraception mandate after the Trump administration agreed with a lower court order that bars the government from enforcing the mandate. That’s if an employer opts out of providing birth control coverage to its employees because of a religious objection.

In the meantime, a nationwide injunction obtained in another federal court has stopped the Trump administration from enforcing new regulations that would allow employers to block their employees from obtaining insurance coverage for birth control services.

That injunction holds until the legal challenges have been resolved.