New Restrictions On Bars And Restaurants Go Too Far, Advocates Say

Service industry advocates say New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s latest crackdown on bars and restaurants goes too far.

Cuomo threatened downstate bars and restaurants again this week, over what he calls unacceptable noncompliance with social distance and face covering laws.

Now, walk-up service at bars is banned. And alcohol can only be served to customers who also order food.

Eileen Tyznar, with the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce, says Cuomo’s one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for Long Island bars and restaurants.

“We have no problem following them, but it's just sad that it's gotten to such an overly restricted point.”

Tyznar says the restrictions would make sense if Suffolk County had a significant uptick in cases. But right now, she says it’s an “unnecessary mandate.”