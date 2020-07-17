New Restrictions On Bars And Restaurants Go Too Far, Advocates Say

By 38 seconds ago
  • Kathy Willens / AP

Service industry advocates say New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s latest crackdown on bars and restaurants goes too far.

Cuomo threatened downstate bars and restaurants again this week, over what he calls unacceptable noncompliance with social distance and face covering laws. 

Now, walk-up service at bars is banned. And alcohol can only be served to customers who also order food. 

Eileen Tyznar, with the Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce, says Cuomo’s one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work for Long Island bars and restaurants. 

“We have no problem following them, but it's just sad that it's gotten to such an overly restricted point.”

Tyznar says the restrictions would make sense if Suffolk County had a significant uptick in cases. But right now, she says it’s an “unnecessary mandate.” 

Tags: 
New York
Coronavirus
social distancing

Related Content

Cuomo Imposes New Restrictions, Penalties On Bars And Restaurants To Curb COVID-19

By 23 hours ago
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo is imposing new rules on bars and restaurants across the state and limiting the sale of alcohol in some cases, as a way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.