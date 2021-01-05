New N.Y. Law Creates Payment Plan for Drivers Paying Off Fines

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law creating a payment plan for drivers with outstanding traffic tickets, fines and fees. The law will allow drivers to keep driving if they begin paying their debts in increments.

Cuomo said the law allowing people to keep their licenses to get to work while paying off their fines makes sense.

Under the new law, there will be no automatic waiving of fees, fined drivers will be allowed to pay $10 per month or monthly installments of up to 2% of their monthly income. It will be at the judge's discretion whether to lower or waive the fees and surcharges.

However, Cuomo did not agree to a portion of the bill that bans license suspensions when a person fails to show at court. He said drivers who ignore their tickets will allow for “scofflaws” to remain on the roads.

The bill was signed as passed but with an agreement that lawmakers amend the legislation later in the year.