New London Wind Energy Hub Project Gets Nod From State

A construction hub for offshore wind based in New London’s State Pier won approval from Connecticut’s top environmental body.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection decided to allow permits for the more than $200 million project. A road-salt manufacturer who said the project forced them off the pier had objected to its approval.

Energy companies Orsted and Eversource said their hub on the pier will be a staging area for the construction of wind turbines, and it will create more than 400 jobs.

Officials said they expect the project to be complete by the end of 2022. It will supply parts to Revolution Wind, one of several offshore wind projects with Connecticut ties. It still needs federal approval through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.