New London School Employee Arrested On Sexual Misconduct Charges

The New London school community met with city police Thursday night to discuss an ongoing investigation into a former employee’s alleged sexual misconduct with a student and two teachers.

Police arrested Corriche Gaskin last week on multiple criminal charges. The school district also suspended five additional staff members in the fallout of Gaskin’s arrest.

Police Captain Brian Wright heads the investigation.

“Given the current status of the case, what I will say is that it’s ongoing, it has expanded since the initial start of it. We are and continue to follow up on leads and tips that have been provided, and as we progress and there’s information I can disseminate, it will be done.”

Gaskin remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.

New London Mayor Mike Passero acknowledges the school district is damaged by the allegations, but says the city is committed to the safety of its students.