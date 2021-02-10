New London Recreation Center Approved On Land At Fort Trumbull

A new $30 million community and recreation center is set to be built on controversial land in New London, Connecticut.

The center will be built on land at Fort Trumbull that was the center of an "eminent domain" land grab case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005.

Felix Reyes is the city's Director of the Office of Development and Planning. He said despite failed projects in the past, the city’s finances are much better now.

"A lot of folks have been in New London for generations have seen New London struggle economically for a long time. It really is being financially healthy, be financially sound and in having a pipeline of development projects to show and to illustrate, both to the residents, both to the creditors, both to the market itself that we can afford to do this,” Reyes said.

The center’s operating costs will be funded through membership fees and rental income from recreational programs there.

It will also become the new home of the city’s Recreation Department. The center will house a two-court gymnasium, six-lane indoor pool, lounge and game rooms.