New London Offshore Wind Project Gets $93 Million Investment

By Brian Scott-Smith 6 hours ago
  • Gov. Ned Lamont and local officials at a press conference announcing the plans for the New London State Pier.
    Brian Scott-Smith / WSHU

Governor Ned Lamont says Connecticut has reached an agreement on the plan for the State Pier in New London.

The private-public partnership will invest $93 million to upgrade the current pier infrastructure and its heavy-lifting capabilities to make New London the hub for the regional offshore wind industry.

Lamont says the agreement marked a historic step forward in clean energy.

“What this means for the next 25 years, what this means for New London, Mayor Mike, what this means for the community and what this means for a carbon-free future for our country. We’re going to be a leader in this section of the state. New London, Connecticut, is going to be a renewable hub of America. ”

The Connecticut Port Authority will be responsible for both the project and harbor development. Construction is scheduled to begin in January and is expected to be finished in early 2022.

Energy companies Orsted and Eversource will partner to build wind turbines at the State Pier for the wind farms off Connecticut’s coast.

