With New Lead Law In Place, New Haven Seeks To Dismiss Lawsuit

The city of New Haven wants to dismiss a lawsuit over how officials enforce rules intended to protect kids from lead poisoning.

City health inspectors had stopped visiting the homes of children under 6, unless the levels of lead in their blood tested four times higher than recommended by federal health officials.

New Haven Legal Assistance sued and asked the city to follow its own law to inspect homes for lead. A lower court judge agreed, and the city appealed to Superior Court.

This month, the Board of Alders clarified the lead ordinance. It mandates home inspections when children 6 or younger test for lead at or above the federal level of 5 micrograms per deciliter.

The city says this ordinance renders their appeal moot.