With New Lead Law In Place, New Haven Seeks To Dismiss Lawsuit

By 10 seconds ago
  • A windowsill being swiped for lead
    A windowsill being swiped for lead
    Tony Dejak / AP

The city of New Haven wants to dismiss a lawsuit over how officials enforce rules intended to protect kids from lead poisoning.

City health inspectors had stopped visiting the homes of children under 6, unless the levels of lead in their blood tested four times higher than recommended by federal health officials.

New Haven Legal Assistance sued and asked the city to follow its own law to inspect homes for lead. A lower court judge agreed, and the city appealed to Superior Court.

This month, the Board of Alders clarified the lead ordinance. It mandates home inspections when children 6 or younger test for lead at or above the federal level of 5 micrograms per deciliter. 

The city says this ordinance renders their appeal moot.

Tags: 
Connecticut
New Haven
Children & Youth
public health

Related Content

Families Sue New Haven Over Lead Exposure

By May 8, 2019
Cassandra Basler / WSHU

Two young children waited months for New Haven public health officials to inspect their rental units. That’s after doctors found elevated levels of lead in their blood. Their families filed a class action lawsuit against the city on Wednesday.

New Haven Struggles To Tackle Lead Abatement

By Aug 28, 2018
Carlos Osorio / AP

A 2-year-old girl living in a rental home in New Haven, Connecticut, tested positive for lead in her blood. The levels were nine times what the federal government says will cause irreversible development problems.