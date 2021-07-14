New Haven Man Sentenced To 20 Years For 2018 Shootout With Police Officer

New Haven resident Kwaun Cole was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a 2018 shootout with local police.

Cole entered a convenience store with a semi-automatic handgun and stole cash from the register and a cellphone from a customer who was in the store.

He was confronted by Officer Andrew Pfeiffer and the two exchanged gunfire. Forensic evidence collected from the scene showed Cole fired six shots at Pfeiffer.

The Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad found the use of force was justified for Pfeiffer in defense of himself and others in the store.