New Haven K-2 Dealer Sentenced

An admitted dealer of synthetic marijuana--known as K-2--who was arrested after a hundred people overdosed on the New Haven Green was sentenced on Thursday.

A U.S. District Judge says it did not matter to her whether the K-2 Quentin Staggers sold in Fair Haven was the same K-2 that caused overdoses in New Haven last August.

That’s because Staggers already pleaded guilty to one count of possessing K-2 with intent to distribute. She also says Staggers took steps to turnaround his life.

She sentenced Staggers to four-and-a-half months of house arrest, community service and 3 years probation.

Federal prosecutors had charged Staggers with three counts of drug dealing.