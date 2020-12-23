New Haven Drug Trafficker Sentenced To 13 Years

A Mexican national connected to a New Haven, Connecticut, drug ring was sentenced to 13 years in prison for trafficking cocaine and heroin.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut said Lorenzo Morales-Arambula supplied two New Haven dealers with kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin he received from sources in Mexico and northern California.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized more than 500 grams of heroin and more than 300 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine, firearms, cash, vehicles, jewelry and precious metals.

Morales-Arambula’s criminal history includes multiple federal convictions, including convictions for firearms, drug and immigration offenses, and for causing a riot at a federal correctional facility in Texas in 2008. He has been deported to Mexico twice, and subsequently reentered the U.S. without authorization.