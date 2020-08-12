New England Environmentalists Urge Utility Customers To Go On Strike

Environmental activists with organization No Coal, No Gas want electric customers in New England to stop paying their utility bills on September 1 to put pressure on the energy system and address climate change.

Campaign organizer Jeff Gang says the utility bill strike focuses on what are known as forward capacity payments. Fossil fuel-fired power plants and others receive millions of dollars through these payments for promising to provide electricity a few years into the future.

Gang said this helps keep coal and gas plants afloat at ratepayers’ expense. The strike will call for an end to that practice.

“What we’re asking people to do is something where you’re withdrawing consent from a system that’s working in a really exploitative and oppressive way,” Gang said.

He said they want the region's grid manager, ISO-New England, to rebate these capacity payments to customers… and reinvest them in cleaner forms of energy.

They're looking to sign up 1,000 people to strike before September 1.