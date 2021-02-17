New Connecticut Bill Would Make Housing A Right

A bill in the Connecticut General Assembly would make housing a right for all residents in the state.

Advocates say the bill wouldn’t mandate immediate measures, but could affect eviction, foreclosure and zoning policies that are considered exclusionary.

State Senator Saud Anwar is a Democrat from South Windsor and the vice chair of the state Housing Committee.

“Everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and decency. The fight to make housing a right in Connecticut is fundamentally about respect and love for thy neighbor, not our neighbor in the house next door but our neighbors who do not have a home to go to,” Anwar said.

The most recent annual count found just over 2,900 homeless people in Connecticut as of last year. And nearly two-thirds of Connecticut residents spend at least half their income on rent, according to the ACLU of Connecticut.