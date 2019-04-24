New Arson Charges For Teens Accused Of Shakespeare Theatre Fire

The teenagers charged in the fire that destroyed the historic Shakespeare Theatre in Connecticut are now accused of another high-profile fire in the region.

Vincent Keller and Christopher Sakowicz were charged Monday in connection with a fire in March at Silver Sands State Park in neighboring Milford. They’re accused of burning two large storage containers that were part of a $9.1 million construction project at the park.

The two teenagers and another minor are charged with multiple counts of arson, burglary and trespassing. The charges also cover suspected arsons in Stratford, Southbury and West Haven.

They’ve pled not guilty to the crimes.