Nearly Two-Thirds Of U.S. Subject To Tristate Quarantine List

Two-thirds of all states now fall under travel advisories in Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

Ten new states were added to the quarantine list: Alaska, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, Nebraska and Alaska, bringing the total to 31 states. Florida, Texas and California are among states already on the list.

In Connecticut, travelers who arrive from states with high coronavirus infection rates must fill out a health questionnaire, and quarantine for 14 days. If they don’t, they could now face a $1,000 fine. In New York, violations carry a $2,000 fine.

New York Governor Cuomo says he’s looking at whether to add the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico to the quarantine regulations, as the virus spikes there. New York is home to the most Puerto Ricans in the United States outside of the island, and the governor has been very supportive of Puerto Rico, traveling there frequently after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. But Cuomo says it’s not about playing favorites.

“We look at the numbers, we follow the science,” Cuomo said. “There’s no like or dislike, or favorite state or unfavorite state. It’s just a function of math.”

The state of Minnesota has been taken off the quarantine list as the number of infections continues to decline there.

The governor also announced that four bars on Long Island and in Queens have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating COVID-19 safety rules and allowing large groups to congregate. Cuomo continues to express worries that bars who are violating social distancing rules will lead to an uptick in the spread of the disease. He says the drinking establishments are taking advantage of a loophole in New York’s laws. The state Liquor Authority issues just one type of license to bars and restaurants. He says reopening rules allowed for outdoor dining, but not outdoor bar service.

“They were never supposed to institute outdoor drinking,” Cuomo said. “They exploited the existing regulation.”

For now, the governor has not followed through with a threat to rescind outdoor dining.

The announcements come on a day that deaths from coronavirus reached what the governor says is a “significant milestone,” with just two New Yorkers dying from the disease on Monday.

“Obviously that’s two too many,” said Cuomo, who said in April there were 800 deaths on some days.

In New York, 724 remain hospitalized with the virus, and the rate of transmission is at 1.2%.